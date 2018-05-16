Hip-Hop Spot
Should Spotify Stop Restricting Artists Based On Their Personal Lives? [EXCLUSIVE]

The other week the women of the #MeToo movement asked for R. Kelly’s music to stop being on playlists as well as called for concerts to be shut down. XXXTentacion’s music was removed for certain playlist as well because Spotify doesn’t agree with the way he runs his life.

Now a group called Ultra Violet wrote an open letter to have Nelly, Chris Brown and Eminem removed. Headkrack and Da Brat believe that the music they make should have nothing to do with what they do in their personal life. Soon enough they believe we will never have music to listen to because people won’t agree with how they run their life.

