Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

Allegedly, her name is Dr. Jennifer Schulte and she is a faculty member at Stanford University.

Posted 1 hour ago
The white woman who called the cops on Black people enjoying a barbecue in Oakland, California at Lake Merritt has gone viral. There have been countless memes created and while she tried to police people, she has become the laughing stock of the Internet. However, because she wore sunglasses, her identity has not been revealed — until now. Thanks to Twitter researchers, she is about to be a household name.

Allegedly, her name is Dr. Jennifer Schulte and she is a faculty member Stanford University. See her alleged photo below:

This is a woman who teaches other human beings? It sounds like she is the one who needs some serious lessons in humanity. According to what appears to be a now deleted LinkedIn page she is a “Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused in Chemical Engineering from Stanford.”

See some of the Twitter reactions below:

In case you missed it, check out her white tears:

Jennifer is really going to be crying now, especially if her job is in jeopardy. People need to see there are repercussions for wrongly calling the cops on someone. From Yale to Oakland, using police as a weapon is not only ignorant but dangerous. That said, this incident didn’t create some hilarious, click here to view.

