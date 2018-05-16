President Trump Finally Commends Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

It took a little over three weeks, but President Donald Trump finally stopped doing a terrible job of leading the American people to commend Waffle House hero, James Shaw Jr. The former business mogul called Shaw to thank him for his efforts and still faces criticism for the length of time he took doing so.

Politico writes:

“This morning he had a call with James Shaw to commend his heroic actions and quick thinking at a Waffle House in Tennessee,” White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said Monday. “Mr. Shaw saved lives when he wrestled a gun from an active shooter who had opened fire.“

Shaw, 29, has been labeled a “hero” by Nashville police for confronting the shooter in the attack, which left four dead. Travis Reinking, the suspect, was arrested last month.

The White House said earlier this month that the Trump administration was looking to invite Shaw to the White House.

When asked why Trump did not meet Shaw in person, Shah said he was unsure if such an invite had been formally extended. “I don’t know if he was invited,” Shah said. “I just honestly don’t have more for you on that.“

We’re not the betting types here, but we’d put money on the fact the White House didn’t extend that invite.

