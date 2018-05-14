Entertainment News
Meek Mill Performs At Rolling Loud 2018 In Miami [VIDEO]

Meek Mill is officially back at it, musically.

NBA: MAY 05 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 - Celtics at 76ers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Since his release from prison, Meek Mill has sounded sincere and focused, and we’re willing to bet he isn’t going back behind bars. The Philly rapper is also getting his musical career back in order and last night (May 12) he made a surprise performance appearance at Rolling Loud in Miami. 

DJ Khaled introduced Meek, who was tapped to replace Cardi B. It feels good to be free and

It was Meek’s first time hitting the stage since his release, and Revolt caught the whole thing (Diddy also performed).

See footage below.

