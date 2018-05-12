Videos
Home > Videos

Donald Glover Opens Up About Loving Different And Still Being “Woke” [VIDEO]

BlogXilla

Posted 1 hour ago
125 reads
Leave a comment

Donald Glover shook up the world with the release of his new video “This Is America” the symbolism, the movements and message. It also sparked a debate on if you could be “woke” if you date outside your race. In the film Solo: A Star Wars Story, Donald’s character Lando Calrissian has a very interesting relationship with a droid named L3-37.

I asked Donald if loving someone different can affect how conscious you can be to your people and Donald replied that, “That’s what love really is at the end of day, its not even a selflessness, but its like an understanding that I’m making a safe place for you. It’s not safe out there for anybody in this film. Somebody is out to get you, that’s just the nature of being. I feel like you can totally love somebody and still look out for yourself, but I think the question really is do you see that thing or that someone else as a part of you. Do you see it as we are people together or we are a tribe together or we depend on each other then you’re always going to want the best for them.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters everywhere May 25th, 2018.

The Latest:

#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s New Video

12 photos Launch gallery

#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s New Video

Continue reading Donald Glover Opens Up About Loving Different And Still Being “Woke” [VIDEO]

#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s New Video

[caption id="attachment_2900314" align="alignleft" width="696"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Donald Glover’s alter ego, Childish Gambino, is back! While hosting SNL this weekend, the talented singer, actor and screenwriter also dropped a video for his newest song “This Is America.” The stunning visual and shocking video juxtaposes riots, police and gun violence happening with Childish and others dancing, ignoring the chaos around them. And from the look of it, it’s got Twitter shook…and for good reason. Here’s what people are saying.

donald glover

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×