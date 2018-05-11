NBA Coach Of The Year Dwane Casey Fired

0 reads Leave a comment
Dwane Casey is having one rollercoaster of a week. After his Toronto Raptors got booted from the playoffs on Monday (May 7) he was named NBA Coach of the Year on Wednesday (May 9) and today (May 11), he got fired.
Per usual, Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.
This is where we mention that the Toronto Raptors went 59-23, enough to earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Nevertheless, the homie got canned.
Cold world, bruh.
Yeah, we’re blaming LeBron James, whose Cleveland Cavaliers swept the LeBronto Raptors, for this one.
Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]
Photo: Getty
