NBA Coach Of The Year Dwane Casey Fired

Dwane Casey is having one rollercoaster of a week. After his Toronto Raptors got booted from the playoffs on Monday (May 7) he was named NBA Coach of the Year on Wednesday (May 9) and today (May 11), he got fired.

Per usual, Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

Toronto has fired coach Dwane Casey, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2018

This is where we mention that the Toronto Raptors went 59-23, enough to earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Nevertheless, the homie got canned.

Statement from Raptors president Masai Ujiri on Coach Dwane Casey’s firing: pic.twitter.com/FT4m0tSfEr — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) May 11, 2018

Cold world, bruh.

Yeah, we’re blaming LeBron James, whose Cleveland Cavaliers swept the LeBronto Raptors, for this one.

