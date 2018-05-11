Will Bobby Brown Go Back To His Old Ways On The Next New Edition Tour? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

New Edition is going back on tour and Bobby Brown will be joining them. Last time the entire tour didn’t go well for him, but he has allegedly changed his ways. Bobby now has his own barbecue sauce and wants this tour to be successful.
Teairra Marì was recently hacked by her ex-boyfriend and he leaked all her old sex tapes. She will be looking for justice and filing a lawsuit. Gary With Da Tea mentioned you have to watch who you’re with because they could stab you in the back.
