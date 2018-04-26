Janelle Monáe Comes Out In New Interview

Not that it ever mattered (at least, it shouldn’t have), but Janelle Monáe has come out. In a new interview, the singer and actress spoke candidly about her much speculated on sexuality.
Monae told Rolling Stone that she’s still learning about who she is:
“Being a queer black woman in America,” she says, taking a breath as she comes out, “someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf*cker.” She initially identified as bisexual, she clarifies, “but then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.”
She also dropped some positivity for LGBTQ folk
Janelle Monáe’s new album, Dirty Computer, is out tomorrow (April 27). She added that the album is for LGBTQ struggling to find their way.
“I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you,” she says in a tone befitting the commander patch on her arm. “This album is for you. Be proud.”
Respect.
Also, Janelle Monáe will always have an invite to any and all cookouts.
21 Times Janelle Monae Killed The Fashion Game Rocking Black & White
[H/T The Cut]
—
Photo: Getty