Two More Women Come Forward With R. Kelly Sexual Misconduct Accusations

It keeps getting worse for R. Kelly.

In the past few weeks Ticketmaster dumped him from the lineup of an upcoming Chicago concert, the Time’s Up Movement made him their next target and his lawyer, assistant and publicist all resigned. Now, two new women have come forward to Buzzfeed, accusing the singer of sexual misconduct and mental and physical abuse.

One woman Lizzette Martinez claims that she met Kelly at a Miami mall in 1995, he was fully aware of her being underage (age of consent in Florida is 18), yet still took her virginity.

“The first time I had sex with him there was a party going,” she says.

“Some of his crew gave me alcohol and I was drunk basically when we had sex.”

That, and on five separate occasions he allegedly “pressur[ed] her to engage in sexual acts against her will.

“It was very controlled: what I wore, how I spoke, who my friends were, who I could bring around,” Martinez says.

“I did these things, and I felt like it was always — he was directing stuff. You know, it felt really weird. He was really overbearing… I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ But he has a way with people, with women. He’s just so controlling, so abusive.”

Martinez says their relationship ended in early 1999 after almost four years of abuse.

Another woman, Michelle told the publication that her daughter “N.” has been sucked into the singer’s sexual cult. She claims that her child, who is now 27-years-old and lives with the singer, began a relationship with him when she was only 17, the age of consent in Illinois.

But Michelle stressed that N. is still “brainwashed” and part of the Kelly “cult.”

At first, N. kept her relationship with the singer a secret from her mother.

“I remember coming home from work one day, and this random girl was there at my house. I’m like, ‘Who is this?’ And she said, ‘Oh, this is Jerhonda. I know her from school.’ So they had their little lie planned out.”

(Remember: Jerhonda is Jerhonda Pace, the same woman that made sexual abuse allegations against R. Kelly last August.)

But when friend later tipped Michelle off that the teen was having sex with the singer, she was irrate. She even called the police to search him mansion in a Chicago suburb believing her daughter was there.

But Pace says the star told her and N. to hide and did not allow officers to enter his home.

At the time, then–police chief Jeff Chudwin told the Southtown Star: “[We] were informed of a possible criminal matter. We investigated the issues, found there to be no crime, and the matters have been closed.”

“If they’d done their jobs, none of this would have happened,” Michelle stressed.

On why she is coming forward now, she explains: “Being silent is not the answer, so I said, ‘It’s time’” “I want my child home.”

In addition, Michelle claims that she hasn’t seen her daughter in three months and believes she’s in serious trouble.

“I don’t know what hold he has on her, but her last words to me was, ‘Don’t ever give up on me.’”

Also, Michelle is clear: R. Kelly is behind the lack of communication between her and her daughter.

“I don’t have no number for her,” Michelle says. “Anytime I need to talk to her, I have to go through [Kelly], and then he’ll say, ‘Oh, she’s at the mall. She’s busy.’ And one time I asked him — he FaceTimed me, and I said, ‘Why you ain’t letting my daughter come home?’ And he was like, ‘She don’t want to come home.’ Nigger, you’re a liar! Anybody knows me and my daughter, we are best friends, like literally, you know?”

Of course, Kelly’s team continues to deny all of the accusations against him, characterizing the recent Time’s Up statement as an “attempted public lynching of a black man who has made extraordinary contributions to our culture.”

“R. Kelly supports the pro-women goals of the Time’s Up movement. We understand criticizing a famous artist is a good way to draw attention to those goals — and in this case, it is unjust and off-target,” his representative said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

“We fully support the rights of women to be empowered to make their own choices,” the statement added.

“Time’s Up has neglected to speak with any of the women who welcome R. Kelly’s support, and it has rushed to judgment without the facts.”

Read Buzzfeed’s report in its entirety here.

