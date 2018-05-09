Two R. Kelly Accusers Speak Out [VIDEO]

R Kelly is in full blown damage control mode. After #MuteRKelly went viral last week, the singer whined to BuzzFeed that he is being public lynched. Now, two more accusers are speaking out.

Asante McGee says she dated R. Kelly from 2014 to 2016 and lived in his home for a month. Kitti Jones, who was recently featured in the BBC documentary R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes, says she spent two years in Kelly’s Atlanta home. They told Megyn Kelly this morning during an interview on Today they had to ask permission to use the bathroom, lost weight because Kelly was controlling their food and were required to call him “Daddy.” Kitti also claimed Kelly was physically abusive.

Watch clips from the disturbing interview below:

"He would put a lot of his girlfriends on his phone plan so he could control who you were talking to" – Kitti Jones details her relationship with R. Kelly. #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/2AKOZj20RC — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) May 8, 2018

"We were required to call him daddy" – Asante McGee on her relationship with R. Kelly #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/cc3JqFXg5N — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) May 8, 2018

Early this morning (May 9), Kelly babbled to TMZ, saying everyone just wants his money. He directly addressed the accusations that he is holding another woman, Joycelyn Savage—who is reportedly still with Kelly—in a sex cult. He claims her mother and father are upset that Kelly declined to work with them. “The singer tells us Joycelyn’s father, Timothy, tried getting his attention through Joycelyn about herself and other relatives he thought could have a singing career,” TMZ reported. “When that plan didn’t pan out, Kelly says Timothy fabricated stories — including sex cult tales — and demanded money. Kelly also points to Joycelyn’s mother, Jonjelyn, getting upset that Kelly’s backup dancers didn’t use Jonjelyn’s dresses for his tour. Kelly says Jonjelyn owns a clothing boutique she was trying to get off the ground.”

When it comes to #MuteRKelly, “The singer says people are misinformed, believing Joycelyn’s parents’ lies,” says TMZ.

R. Kelly is truly in his own world. #MuteRKelly is not just about Joycelyn Savage, it’s about 24 years of accusations that date back to marrying a 15-year-old Aaliyah in 1994 to an alleged sex-tape with an underage girl that went public to recent accusations. Hopefully, the women Kelly has allegedly assaulted will get justice.

