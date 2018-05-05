New Study Shatters The “Black-On-Black Crime” Argument From Conservatives

New Study Shatters The “Black-On-Black Crime” Argument From Conservatives

The lies they tell.

Whenever a delusion conservative tries to discuss police brutality and Black Lives Matter, their trite argument is, “What about all the Black people killing other Black people in Chicago?!” Of course we know it’s a ludicrous argument considering the Black people who do kill other Black people pay for their crimes and are incarcerated. However, when cops shoot unarmed Black men and children, they do not pay for the crimes and often times remain cops. Now, a new study completely explodes the Black-on-Black crime argument.

According to an evidence brief from the Vera Institute of Justice, titled, “An Unjust Burden: The Disparate Treatment of Black Americans in the Criminal Justice System,” crime is the same despite race, “A report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics found that most violence occurs between victims and offenders of the same race, regardless of race. The rate of both Black-on-Black and white-on-white nonfatal violence declined 79 percent between 1993 and 2015. The number of homicides involving both a Black victim and Black perpetrator fell from 7,361 in 1991 to 2,570 in 2016.” Therefore, when a conservative  brings up Black-on-Black crime, tell them to examine white-on-white crime. The issue isn’t the crime, it’s who is selectively punished.

Many of the issues are due to the criminal justice system. The study confirms the legacy of racism in our criminal justice system from slavery to Jim Cross to mass incarceration. Nonetheless, “A 2010 study found that white Americans overestimate the share of burglaries, illegal drug sales, and juvenile crime committed by Black people by approximately 20-30 percent.”

Sounds like Republicans need to refocus on white crime. That has always been the true threat to America.

