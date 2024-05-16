Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Kanye West’s Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, Resigns Due To Issues Surrounding ‘Yeezy Porn’

| 05.16.24
Dismiss
   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rolling Loud California 2024

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Milo Yiannopoulos, known as Kanye West’s right-hand man, has reportedly resigned from his role at Yeezy after working closely with the rapper for the past two years. This decision comes amidst reports of West’s plans to enter the adult entertainment industry, a move that Yiannopoulos seems to disapprove of.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In his resignation, Yiannopoulos expressed his concerns about West’s new team and their involvement in the porn industry. He mentioned that he cannot support the production or distribution of pornographic material due to moral and religious reasons, as well as the potential risks it poses to his personal well-being as a recovering addict and a former homosexual.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Related Stories

Although Yiannopoulos left the door open for a potential return if Yeezy publicly abandons its plans for the porn industry, many other top executives have followed suit in resigning from the company. The reasons for their departures remain unclear, but it’s speculated that the planned porn venture may have played a role.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s interest in the adult film business has raised eyebrows given his past struggles with porn addiction. He has openly discussed how porn has negatively impacted his life and family, making his recent business venture surprising to many.

Related Article: Goofy: Kanye West Wants Threesome With Bianca Censori &amp; Michelle Obama

Despite the disapproval from some of West’s close associates, individuals within the adult entertainment industry are optimistic about his potential to bring creativity and innovation to the field. Adam Grandmaison, also known as Adam22, mentioned that while West’s involvement could be beneficial, he advised keeping certain boundaries, especially concerning West’s wife, Bianca Censori.

Overall, Yiannopoulos’ resignation sheds light on the internal shifts happening within Yeezy and the challenges that come with navigating West’s evolving business ventures.

Kanye West Dresses Wife Bianca Censori Completely Naked Under Clear Poncho, Social Media Reacts
20 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED TAGS

chief of staff Kanye West Milo Yiannopoulos

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
Entertainment

CNN Films Acquires Documentary Feature ‘Luther: Never Too Much’

Style & Fashion

Law Roach Creates Red Carpet Fashion Magic With Naomi Campbell At Cannes Film Festival

News

Eminem Shares Obituary For Slim Shady Persona In Detroit Newspaper

News

Calls Grow For Biden To Pardon Marilyn Mosby Ahead Of Federal Mortgage Fraud Conviction Sentencing

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close