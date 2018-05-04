It is Mental Health Awareness Month and Shanti Das is talking about getting help for family as well as yourself. She talked about how her father committed suicide when she was a baby, her best friend a couple years ago and even she’s had thoughts about it. Shanti admitted suffering from depression and how it has changed her life.
She also mentioned that people think therapy is expensive, but if you go to a clinic, support groups or see a license therapist it can be cheaper to get the help you need. Some are just scared to take the steps to get the help. She launched this campaign of World Silence Day, helps with developing free mental health trainings and more.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Stephon Clark’s Brother Opens Up About Mental Health Problems
RELATED: The Rock Opens Up About His Struggles With Mental Health
RELATED: Spirit Gives A Mental Health Evaluation Of Our President [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Roy Wood Jr. Pranks Call A Member Of Omega Psi Phi [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Gary With Da Tea Set Himself Up To Get Got By Robbers [EXCLUSIVE]
- A Shocking Number of Black Women Are Defending R. Kelly
- Remembering The Playwright Who Gave Juicy & Gary With Da Tea A Shot [EXCLUSIVE]
- Shanti Das Tells How Psychologist Are Making Therapy More Accessible [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Michelle Obama’s Best Dance Moves [VIDEOS]
- Woman Gets Pissed At Roy Wood Jr. Over Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]
- Everything You Need To Know About The Black Woman Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Get Released From Prison
- Tracy Morgan Joins Taraji P. Henson In “What Men Want” Remake
- NBA Warns Drake About His Bad Language At Games
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health
1. Don’t Neglect Your Mental Health1 of 11
2. Stop Putting Yourself Down2 of 11
3. Remove Toxic People From Your World3 of 11
4. Hit The Gym4 of 11
5. Find Your Joy5 of 11
6. Learn To Say “No”6 of 11
7. Take A Break From Social Media7 of 11
8. Channel Your Inner Kid And Start Coloring8 of 11
9. Get Your Om On!9 of 11
10. Give Back To Others10 of 11
11. Start Seeing A Therapist11 of 11