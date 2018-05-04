Shanti Das Tells How Psychologist Are Making Therapy More Accessible [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

It is Mental Health Awareness Month and Shanti Das is talking about getting help for family as well as yourself. She talked about how her father committed suicide when she was a baby, her best friend a couple years ago and even she’s had thoughts about it. Shanti admitted suffering from depression and how it has changed her life.

She also mentioned that people think therapy is expensive, but if you go to a clinic, support groups or see a license therapist it can be cheaper to get the help you need. Some are just scared to take the steps to get the help. She launched this campaign of World Silence Day, helps with developing free mental health trainings and more.

