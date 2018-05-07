Videos
Terry Crews Joins Kevin Hart For A Kid’s Gymnastics Class [VIDEO]

You'll want to see these two compete in their unique floor routines

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

On this week’s episode of Kevin Hart‘s Youtube original series What The Fit, athlete and actor Terry Crews joins the comedian for an unlikely day of gymnastics.

The fun begins with Hart and Crews going for a relaxing Thai massage, but quickly find out that the masseuse uses her feet to massage them. After that, the duo join a children’s gymnastics class, where they hilariously attempt everything from jumps, to barrel rolls, and even some somersaults over one another. Lastly, the men are coached by young athletes before performing floor routines, and one of them actually scores a few 10’s.

Peep the entire episode below.

