What Tekashi69 Should Learn From Paper Boi On “Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE]

Tekashi69 is learning the hard way about hanging out with the wrong crew. The rapper and friends were at a boxing match in Brooklyn and began to shoot. Tekashi69 was dropped from being apart of a $5 million deal with a headphone company.

They want nothing to do with him because of the shooting. Headkrack mentioned that the rapper should learn from Paper Boi from the show “Atlanta,” that the people you hang around sometimes doesn’t have a good interest in what you’re trying to do to be successful.

