North Carolina Teen Gets Accepted To Over 100 Colleges With $4M In Scholarships

Jasmine Harrison
Black Girl Magic continues to flow all across the United States and this time, it’s in North Carolina where one high school teenager got accepted to 113 colleges, according to Blavity.
Jasmine Harrison, 17, a senior at The Academy was accepted to over 100 schools across the country with a scholarship amount of $4 million! The 4.0 student is set to graduate on May 24 and has chosen to go to North Carolina’s Bennett College an HBCU that’s awarded her a full ride. Harrison wants to major in biology.
In an interview with CBS WFMY News 2, Harrison explained that of the 113 colleges she was accepted to three came back with full rides. Those three were HBCU’s Bennett College, Ed Waters College, and Mississippi Valley State University.
“When I got the first couple in the mail, I was like, ‘Okay, this is really happening,’” said Harrison. “I didn’t really think I’d be able to do that.”
Parents and students know that applying for colleges can get very expensive. However, Harrison managed to pay only $135 in application fees thanks to helpful resources like College Foundation of North Carolina College Application Week that allowed her to apply for free to schools in her home state.
She also used The Common Application, a nonprofit organization and the Common Black Application that allowed her to sign up to 53 HBCU’s all at once.
Harrison is one bright girl and we’re here for her accomplishments. Keep on with that Black Girl Magic!
(Source: Blavity & CBS WFMY News 2)
(Photo Credit: CBS WFMY News 2)