What Do Yolanda Adams, T.I., & John Legend Have In Common?

Besides the obvious, what do Yolanda Adams, T.I., Steven Tyler, John Legend, and The Flaming Lips have in common? It turns out a bunch of your faves were nominated for a Tony (Best Original Score) thanks to their work on Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical. A rigorous fan by the name of Carol (@bookish_notes) called it to Twitter’s attention this morning:

It wasn’t until this moment that I realized who all are nominated for the Spongebob musical for Best Original Score. I am so confused in general about this musical. lol pic.twitter.com/d0uwePN8k6 — Carol ✨ (@bookish_notes) May 1, 2018

Like Carol, John’s wife Chrissy Teigen was also confused when she heard the news, which led to a major case of FOMO.

John got nominated for a Tony this morning for a song he apparently wrote for spongebob squarepants. Why does he not tell me when he writes spongebob songs?? What else is he lying about?? Are there other songs out there?? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 1, 2018

You can cheer on Bikini Bottom at the 2018 Tony Awards on June 10. Spongebob and all his peeps are up against Angels in America, The Band’s Visit, Frozen, and Mean Girls. The competition is steep.

