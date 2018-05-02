Entertainment News
Black Men Arrested In Philadelphia Starbucks Settle For $2 Million

However, the pair will help direct a new $200,000 grant program designed to help young business owners like themselves.

Instead of a long and drawn-out legal battle, the men at the center of the Philadelphia Starbucks arrest incident have taken an incredibly low settlement from the city with a perk that speaks to their interests. Taking $1 dollar settlements each, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson will help spearhead a $200,000 grant program designed to aid young entrepreneurs like themselves.

The two black men whose arrest at a Philadelphia Starbucks last month set off a wave of protests against the coffee giant for discrimination have reached a settlement with the city, the mayor’s office said Wednesday.

They will each be paid $1.

In addition, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson, both 23, will release the city and employees of all claims in exchange for the creation of a $200,000 fund that, through the help of a nonprofit organization, will assist young entrepreneurs in Philadelphia.

Robinson and Nelson will also serve on a committee to establish and award the grants, which will focus on starting a pilot curriculum for public high school students to attain the skills to become business owners.

Good for Nelson, Robinson, and the city of Philadelphia in turning this into a positive moment.

