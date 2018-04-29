R. Kelly Dropped From Chicago Concert Lineup

With his lawyer, publicist and assistant all recently resigning, it looks like R. Kelly’s got even more bad news. A concert in his hometown has dropped him from the lineup.
According to NBC 5 Chicago, Ticketmaster announced in an online statement that R. Kelly “is no longer performing” at the May 5 “Pre-Mother’s Day Love Jam.”
While Ticketmaster hasn’t given an explanation as to why the Pied Piper was dropped, many believe that cancelling his performance at the University of Illinois at Chicago was a combination of more than 1,300 students and staff at the school signing a petition to preventing against him, the recent damning BBC3 documentary and continued reports of alleged sexual misconduct and making women live in a “sex cult.”
Natalie Bennett, director of the Women’s Leadership and Resource Center at UIC who co-wrote the open letter, told NBC 5 last week that UIC being involved with Kelly “in any way” was contradictory to the school’s values of diversity, equity and inclusivity.
“We really want to send a message to not just him, but also the university that we … want survivor’s voices to be taken seriously,” Bennett said.
This isn’t the only boycott the”Step in the Name of Love” singer is currently facing.
There have been calls for his record label, RCA.
