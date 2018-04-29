LeBron James Cheers His Son Bronny’s Team Between Playoff Games [VIDEO]

A day after a tough loss to the Indiana Pacers Friday, and with a crucial Game 7 coming up Sunday, LeBron James still had the time and energy to be up for his son’s basketball tournament Saturday morning.

Bronny James showed out at the Dru Joyce classic with his dad’s support, and his North Coast Blue Chips cruised to 30-point win.

Wearing his pops’ signature socks and kicks, Bronny showed elite skills on both offense and defense.

LeBron’s Cav’s tip-off with Victor Oladipo, Lance Stephenson and the Pacers Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

Flip the page for more highlights from Bronny, including a monster block that he clearly learned watching his old man.

