News
Home > News

Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room Using Towels, Knives & Shoelaces

Black women can literally do anything.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 4 hours ago
372 reads
Leave a comment

A Virginia woman used her motherly instincts to safely give birth alone in a hotel room in Istanbul, Turkey. In her now viral Twitter thread, Tia Freeman details she found out she was pregnant late in her third trimester after her birth control failed. By the time she discovered she was expecting, the mom-to-be had already booked a trip to the Middle East and decided to take the voyage anyway.

On the flight, Freeman started experiencing contractions, and had to endure the early pains of labor while shuffling through international customs.

Once Freeman arrived at her hotel, she began Googling and Youtubing videos on how to give birth. She filled a tub, got towels together, and managed to give birth to a baby boy. She ended up cutting the umbilical chord with knives and shoelaces.

Get into the brave tale below:

You can find the full thread here. 

The Latest:

RELATED LINKS

Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Son

Why I Feel Bad For Khloe Kardashian Even Though Karma Is Real

Tristan Thompson &amp; Khloe Kardashian Are Having A Girl…But Where Is His Son?

Tia Freeman

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room Using Towels, Knives & Shoelaces

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×