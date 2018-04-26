Rapper Admits To Dissolving 3 Bodies Of Missing Students In Acid

Many rappers claim they have blood on their hands but one former YouTube star took it to Charles Manson levels. A Mexican rapper tortured three people and then some.

Christian Omar Palma Gutierrez AKA QBA pleaded guilty to the deaths of Salomon Aceves Gastelum, 25, Daniel Diaz, 20, and Marco Avalos, 20. Apparently, the struggle MC was hired by the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel who allegedly paid him to kidnap the three students.

In court, he admitted to disposing of the bodies with acid after the trio’s disappearance last month. Chief investigator Lizette Torres alleges Gutierrez has assisted in three other murders.

QBA enjoyed a sizable online following via his social media channels where he had 125k subscribers on YouTube and 140K Facebook followers. Naturally, his struggle raps depicted gruesome violence, gunplay and more.

Gutierrez and the other suspects will be charged with aggravated kidnapping and murder.

Rest in power Salomon Aceves Gastelum, Daniel Diaz, and Marco Avalos.

