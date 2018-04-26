Black Vet Sues Cracker Barrel Claiming False Accusations Led To His Removal

Randy Freeman, a black veteran and business owner, is suing Cracker Barrel after claiming he was kicked out of its Cross Lanes, West Virginia restaurant when the manager lied about his behavior.

The 57-year-old, who owns a motor coach company, was having dinner with his passengers at the location when the manager accused him of cursing at a waitress.

At least three witnesses who saw how Freeman ordered came forward to say that Freeman acted in a “normal manner.”

The official complaint, which is filed on his behalf by Philadelphia-based discrimination attorney Sekou Campbell, claimed that Cracker Barrel has “a history of discrimination in its stores.” As such, the company’s racist behavior ended up “leading to a nine-year consent decree to remedy customer and employee-based discrimination with the United States Department of Justice.”

The suit claimed that the company is guilty of defamation, outrageous treatment, and racial discrimination.

“I was embarrassed and worried about the consequences of resisting my ejectment because I owed my ultimate responsibility to my motor coach passengers who would’ve been stranded had I been arrested for refusing to leave,” Freeman said. “So, I left without raising my voice or otherwise resisting the managers’ commands.”

