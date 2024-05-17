Xscape And SWV Celebrate Their ‘Queen Of R&B’ Tour At Brooklyn Chop House

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Xscape and SWV ruled the airwaves in the 90s with ballads that made you “Weak” in the knees while encouraging you to keep your situationship a “Little Secret.” Both groups created music that covered the full spectrum of love, from being the other woman in someone else’s relationship to succumbing to the depths of love and all the fleeting emotions. Their music resonated with the masses, thus enforcing the relevancy of their music today. Decades later, the legendary girl groups are finally coming together for the “Queens of R&B” tour, and they’ve invited other notable talents like Mya, 702, and Total, whose musical imprints have also left a lasting impact.

Xscape and SWV hosted an intimate event at the swanky Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square to celebrate the upcoming tour. Guests were whisked up to the venue’s rooftop, where they enjoyed signature cocktails and tasty hors d’oeuvres that circulated the room. Jason Lee and Mona Scott Young (one of the tour’s producers) were just a few of the names that attended the sumptuous event.

The women mixed and mingled with the guests in the room, excited to chat about the upcoming tour, which was a long time in the making. The ladies documented their journey to this very moment on the 2023 Bravo series, SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B. And while they were unable to come to a resolution in the series, the celebratory dinner provided a full-circle moment for the groups, who will kick off the first stop of their 30-city tour in Concord, CA on June 27.

See highlights from the event below!

See the full tour schedule here. Are you adding the Queens of R&B tour to your concert lineup?

