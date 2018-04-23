Should R. Kelly’s Team Have Stuck With Him? [EXCLUSIVE]

R. Kelly made headlines last week after a 19-year-old woman claimed the R&B singer gave her an STD. She is now suing him, but some of R. Kelly’s staff has quit as well. His assistant, publicist and lawyer has all left his side.
Da Brat believes that people should be riders, but it might have been too much for them to go through. Beyoncè and Solange took a tumble at Coachella. She tried to pick up her little sister and they both fell.
