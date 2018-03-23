CLOSE
Will Smith & Jimmy Fallon Perform A History Of TV Theme Songs [VIDEO]

He might've showed love to one of your favorites.

Source: getty / Getty

Need a dose of nostalgia to get you through the day? Once again, Will Smith brings the joy with a hype performance for the people. Check out his medley of sitcom themes with Jimmy Fallon below!

Will Smith & Jimmy Fallon Perform A History Of TV Theme Songs [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

