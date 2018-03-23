Need a dose of nostalgia to get you through the day? Once again, Will Smith brings the joy with a hype performance for the people. Check out his medley of sitcom themes with Jimmy Fallon below!
The Latest:
- 4-Year-Old Who Accidentally Shot Himself In Head Showing Improvement
- Report: Rapper Waka Flocka Escapes Shooting at Atlanta Recording Studio
- Drake Brings J. Cole On Stage In London, Teases New Music Together [VIDEO]
- Slay! Michelle Obama Gave Us Life In This Baby Pink Suit
- Lauren London Honors Her ‘Soulmate’ Nipsey Hussle With Commemorative Tattoo [PHOTO]
Will Smith & Jimmy Fallon Perform A History Of TV Theme Songs [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com
comments – add yours