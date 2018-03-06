Gary’s Tea: Why Whoopi Goldberg Was Right To “Come For” Mo’Nique’s Husband [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

On her recent sit-down with “The View,” Mo’Nique and Whoopi Goldberg discussed the current hot-button issue of Mo’Nique’s call for a boycott of Netflix. Since she tried to mobilize fans after being low-balled by Netflix in their offer for a stand-up special, people haven’t been quite receptive to her.

What many folks have called into question, in fact, was the ability of Mo’Nique’s husband to adequately manage her. With every major statement or announcement from Mo’Nique’s camp, her husband has been very much a part of those moves. They haven’t been quite successful moves however, and Whoopi Goldberg told her on-air that she might need to reconsider her husband being in that position. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

