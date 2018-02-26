Juicy and the rest of the ladies on “Little Women: Atlanta” are always in the midst of some kind of drama. She hinted at some surprised pregnancy news, and laughed about how often everyone on the show seems to getting it in. Then, Rickey Smiley, Da Brat and Headkrack fired off jokes about how the ladies of the show are very clear about what they want when it comes to men.
Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Juicy Explains How Fight Broke Out Between Dallas & Atlanta Little Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Da Brat Knocks Rickey Smiley Over By Singing “Amazing Grace” To Juicy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Juicy Explains Why Mike Dobson Doesn’t Deserve $500,000 From Jill Scott [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Why HBCU Concordia College Is Closing Its Doors
- How The “Little Women: Atlanta” Cast Makes Sure To Go After What They Want [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Michelle Obama To Share Her Personal Journey In A Must-Read Memoir
- Is Keyshia Cole Getting Her Groove Back With A Much Younger Man?
- Kanye West & The Kardashians To Be On “Family Feud”
- Letitia Wright AKA Shuri From “Black Panther” Has Got Bars! [VIDEO]
- Akon’s Offer To Restore Power In Puerto Rico Was Turned Down
- Praise Break: Darlene Mccoy “Even Me” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Gary’s Tea: Why Aren’t Ciara & Rihanna Friends With Each Other?[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How Black Tony Got Arrested After Bringing Birthday Card To Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]