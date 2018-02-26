Michelle Obama To Share Her Personal Journey In A Must-Read Memoir

Former first lady Michelle Obama sparked a wave of excitement when she announced on Sunday that her memoir would be published on Nov. 13.

“Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story,” she tweeted.

The book is an “unusually intimate reckoning from a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations—and whose story inspires us to do the same,” her publisher, Crown Publishing Group, stated. It focuses on how Obama’s experiences molded her and shares little-known stories about her life in the White House. The Obamas received a $60 million deal last year for their separate memoirs, Newsweek reported.

Several former Obama administration officials are said to be penning memoirs about their time in the White House. Here are a couple of those books that have been announced so far:

Valerie Jarrett

One of former President Barack Obama‘s longest-serving senior advisers, Valerie Jarrett, is writing a long-awaited book that’s due for publication in 2019. Jarrett, a close friend of the Obamas, is writing more than a simple biography. She plans to “share the experiences, life lessons and values that shaped” her. It begins with her childhood experiences and includes civic advice from her many years in public life.

Eric Holder

Former Attorney General Eric Holder Jr.’s memoir, titled Pursuing Justice, is slated for release in 2018. Holder will tell “the intertwined stories of a man and a nation grappling with the idea and application of justice during a dramatic moment in our history.” It also tells his personal narrative: the son of a Barbadian immigrant who climbed the ladder of success to play a prominent role in U.S. history.

