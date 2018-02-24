RSMS Interviews
Blac Youngsta Explains Why He Doesn’t Like A Lot Of Rooms In His House [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Blac Youngsta talks about his love for living in Memphis. He talks about living in a house bigger than Elvis’, and why he he prefers a house big in physical size, but not too many rooms. He discusses his debut album, “2.23,” and why it’s a different than a mixtape, because it hasn’t been rushed. He reveals why it took him a few months, and how this album is geared toward everybody, not just one group of people.

Blac Youngsta talks about his DMs, and reveals that there are some people of note in there making moves. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

