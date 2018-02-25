Hip-hop mogul Jay Z is putting more action behind his lyrics about the importance of financial freedom. According to Black Enterprise, the 48-year-old is investing in the free stock trading app Robinhood.
Last year, Jay Z launched the company Arrive under the Roc Nation umbrella, the news outlet writes. Arrive was created as a venture fund that was designed to give entrepreneurs access to capital and the support needed for their businesses to thrive. The company recently shared that it will invest in Robinhood, which was created to educate users about exchange-traded funds and stocks. The investment is being used as an avenue to bridge the wealth gap and give everyone access to the stock market.
Neil Sirni—who serves as the president of Arrive—says that he’s proud to partner with its creators Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt. Arrive is a $1.3 billion company and has upwards of 3 million users. The app has garnered awards from both Apple and Google. “We believe in Baiju and Vlad’s mission to make the financial markets more accessible and cost-efficient for customers of all sizes,” said Sirni in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Robinhood will have our support as they execute the long-term vision of their company.”
Other hip-hop legends who have invested in the platform include Nas and Snoop Dogg. In the past, Jay Z has invested in several startups through Arrive and other ventures. Last year it was reported that he teamed up with the venture capital firm Sherpa Capital that has invested in companies like Slack, Airbnb, and Uber.
The Latest:
- United And Delta Support The NRA?
- Jay Z’s Company To Invest In Robinhood Stock Trading App
- Reward To Find Missing Morehouse Grad Grows In Suspicious Disappearance
- Black Tony Says He’s Going To Hell After Kicking Over Man In Wheelchair [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Man Calls Women Dumb For Getting Ripped Off By His Brother [EXCLUSIVE]
- Blac Youngsta Explains Why He Doesn’t Like A Lot Of Rooms In His House [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Donald Glover’s Come Up Was Expected
- Taylor Girlz On Accepting That They Are Their Own Best Friends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Kevin Durant Says NCAA Basketball Players Should Be Paid [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley & Listener Are Both A Hot Mess At “Black” 60-Sec Challenge [EXCLUSIVE]
11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Eerily Relevant In 2018
11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Eerily Relevant In 2018
1. Malcolm X SpeaksSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Malcolm X On The Media2 of 12
3. Malcolm X On Political Paries3 of 12
4. Malcolm X On Education4 of 12
5. Malcolm X On Being Woke5 of 12
6. Malcolm X On Progress6 of 12
7. Malcolm X On Patriotism7 of 12
8. Malcolm X On Truth And Justice8 of 12
9. Malcolm X On Black Women9 of 12
10. Malcolm X's Most Famous Quote10 of 12
11. Malcolm X On Being Successful11 of 12
12. Malcolm X On How He Wants To Be Remembered12 of 12
SEE ALSO:
Even Mo’ Money: Jay Z Launches A Venture Capital Fund In Technology
Kobe Bryant Launches $100 Million Venture Capital Fund