This will be worth watching. Tiffany Haddish announced on Instagram that she will be the host for the 2018 MTV Movie Awards.
“So I got some Great News Everybody! I will be hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards.. make sure you watch Monday June 18th on MTV. The Awards will be in Los Angeles and it will be fun,” the actress and comedienne wrote in the caption for the Instagram video announcement.
In other Tiffany Haddish news, the buzzing actress is partnering up with Netflix for her latest venture for the Tuca & Bertie animated series.
The Girls Trip star will be lending her voice to the character of Tuca and also serves as the executive producer of the show. The series will premiere with 10 episodes in its inaugural season and the team behind Bojack Horseman is the same team helping to produce this series. Featuring two 30-year old bird-women, Tuca & Bertie should continue to build up Netflix’s impressive portfolio.
Haddish is also set to be featured alongside Tracy Morgan on The Last O.G which premieres April 3 on TBS. She will also be starring alongside Kevin Hart in Night School which is marked for a September release.
The Latest:
- Why R. Kelly Isn’t Welcomed In Wakanda [EXCLUSIVE]
- Tiffany Haddish Will Host The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards
- Kodak Black Gets 3 Charges From Home Raid Dropped
- Teachers & Students Rep Wakanda In The Classroom
- Man Sentenced To Death For What He Did To An 8-Year-Old Girl He Met At Walmart
- R. Kelly Wakanda Visa Application Denied
- Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce And The Internet Reacts
- Prank Call: Man Curses Out Car Dealership That Accuses Him Of Tampering With Car [EXCLUSIVE]
- Pastor Calls Women With “Lips All Red” And “Fake Hair” Nothing But An “Organ Playing Hoe” [VIDEO]
- Why Rickey Smiley Isn’t Here For Vision Boards [VIDEO]
2017 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Hits & Misses [PHOTOS]
2017 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Hits & Misses [PHOTOS]
1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards1 of 19
2. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards2 of 19
3. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards3 of 19
4. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards4 of 19
5. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards5 of 19
6. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards6 of 19
7. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards7 of 19
8. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards8 of 19
9. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards9 of 19
10. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards10 of 19
11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards11 of 19
12. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards12 of 19
13. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards13 of 19
14. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards14 of 19
15. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards15 of 19
16. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards16 of 19
17. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards17 of 19
18. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards18 of 19
19. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards19 of 19
Photo: Getty