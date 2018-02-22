Whoopi Goldberg Tried To School Mo’Nique [VIDEO]

Mo’Nique appeared on The View this morning to discuss her boycott of Netflix. In case you missed it, and we are sure you didn’t, back in January, Mo asked for a boycott Netflix by claiming gender and racial bias. The boycott was a specific response to Netflix offering her $500,000 for a comedy special while fellow comedian Amy Schumer, who is White, got $11 million.

Mo’Nique explained the boycott to the ladies of The View but when it got to her alleged “difficult” reputation, the Oscar winner blamed Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Lee Daniels for punishing her for not doing press for 2009’s Precious. She compared the experience to women not “going up to the hotel room,” which is a reference to the Me Too movement and women being assaulted by Hollywood execs.

Whoopi, who is an Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe winner, quickly interjected, “I’m going to stop you because contractually, when you make a movie, regardless of who you sign the deal with, your job is to go and promote said movie.” Whoopi continued, “And we’ve had this conversation and I said if you had called me I could’ve schooled you on what was expected.”

Mo’Nique responded, “And we did have that conversation and what I said to you my sweet sister, I said, ‘Whoopi, at what point do we stop saying the next time?’” Whoopi asked, “What next time?”

Mo’Nique answered, “If I had done something wrong contractually, they would’ve sued me. The reason why no one could do anything to me contractually, because they found out I did nothing wrong contractually. So, when they asked me to come overseas to promote the film — when I said, ‘Guys, I’m spending time with my family, I’m going to pass.’ When I make the statement, ‘This is what happens when you don’t go to the room.’ What Tyler Perry showed me, Lee Daniels, Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate, when you don’t do what we ask you to do, we’ll take your livelihood. So for eight years, my family has suffered, my career has suffered because what I would not allow those entities to do was bully me.”

Watch the clips below:

Imagine if Mo’Nique would have just said yes to an all-expense paid trip overseas to promote a hit movie back in 2009. None of this would have happened. Millions of people would snatch up that opportunity.

