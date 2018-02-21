Front Page
Why People Are Questioning One Mans Marriage [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Ava DuVernay made an announcement on Twitter about how many amazing musicians she has on the “Wrinkle In Time” soundtrack. Some names included are Sade, DJ Khaled, Sia and more. The film comes out in March and fans are excited about it.

Students are rallying today in Tallahassee to fight for tougher gun laws. Oprah, George Clooney and several other celebrities are donating $500,000 to these student organizations. Lastly, one man just married his sex doll, but some don’t know if the marriage is illegal or not.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

