Tavis Smiley Lawsuit Claims PBS Suspension For Sexual Misconduct Was Racist

Tavis Smiley cited racism in his lawsuit against PBS that was filed on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported. While the precise contents of the lawsuit against the public media organization were not disclosed, the Post wrote that the “tension” between him and PBS “was racial in nature.”
Smiley was suspended from his perch as host of his eponymous show late last year amid a flurry of similar accusations against other powerful men in media, business and other fields. He told the Post on Tuesday that he sued PBS to find “the truth” and to restore his reputation.
“I’ve spent the bulk of my career in public media, so filing a lawsuit against PBS was the last thing I wanted to do,” Smiley told the Post on Tuesday. “But litigation seems to be the only way to get at the truth.”
In December, Smiley was accused of having sexual relations with “multiple subordinates” and “some witnesses interviewed expressed concern that their employment status was linked to the status of a sexual relationship with Smiley.” He was also accused of creating a threatening and verbally abusive work environment.
PBS, for its part, has been adamant about the suspension and called Smiley’s lawsuit a diversion from that same “truth” the longtime TV and radio personality said he was seeking through courts. Not only was Smiley’s legal tactics “meritless,” the lawsuit was designed ““to distract the public from his pattern of sexual misconduct in the workplace,” PBS’s vice president for corporate communications Jennifer Rankin Byrne told the Post in a brief statement.
Unlike the throngs of other powerful men facing similar accusations from their respective workplaces as well as individual women, Smiley has been anything but silent. He launched a town hall tour later last month in Los Angeles called “The Conversation: Women, Men and the Workplace.” Days later, PBS launch its own five-part town hall series about sexual harassment titled #MeToo, Now What?”
Smiley had worked for PBS for 14 years and had just signed a new contract in November, but now his future with the station was in question as its due process played out ahead of the expected legal showdown.
The veteran journalist has found a new job in the meantime working for The Word Network, a religious cable TV network whose audience is primarily Black, according to USA Today. “The Upside with Tavis Smiley” offers inspirational content.
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton SterlingSource:Getty 1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYCSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By PoliceSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By PoliceSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By PoliceSource:Getty 25 of 25
