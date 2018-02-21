Donald Trump has brought out the stupidest sides of people since he became President. From Fox News to viral videos, Americans are letting their hate flag fly and Trump affirms them. Now, some of this loyal followers are asking for White History Month, simply because they are threatened by the 28 days us Black folks get in February.
According to New York Magazine, “Respondents to a national survey of registered voters were asked if they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Black History Month. As a follow-up, they were asked if there should be a White History Month. Overall respondents favored Black History Month by a 57-18 margin, and opposed a White History Month by a 58-22 margin.” Sounds harmless, right? Not so fast, never think harmless when it comes to Trump voters. The magazine continues, “If you break out responses by self-reported 2016 presidential voting, it gets more interesting. Trump voters support Black History Month by a meh 38-25 margin (Clinton voters support it 75-10). Meanwhile, a plurality of Trump voters (37-35) think we need a White History Month (Clinton voters oppose it 8-77).”
My response?
Let’s be clear. There is already a White History Month(s) and I mean that literally — National Italian American Heritage Month is in October, Irish-American History Month is in March and Jewish American Heritage Month is in May. Sure, there are plenty of Black and Brown people who are Italian and Irish because that is a nationality, not a race, but these months focus solely on whiteness. Furthermore, from Hollywood execs to congress to school districts — everything is controlled by a majority of white people.
However, if someone actually created some fantastical White History Month, it certainly wouldn’t be G-rated. Expect a full blown horror movie, highlighting how whiteness has raped, pillaged and colonized from “sea to shining sea.”
The Latest:
- Trump Voters Want A White History Month
- Could Teachers Walking Out Stop School Shootings?
- Former LHHATL Star Althea Arrested For Slapping Benzino In Front Of Cops
- Black Tony Needs Rickey Smiley’s Help Getting His Ankle Bracelet Off [EXCLUSIVE]
- Praise Break: Charles Jenkins “Grace” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ashley & Dimitri On Looking For A Sister Wife In A Monogamous Society [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- “Black Panther” Director To Reunite With Michael B. Jordan For Film About Atlanta Cheating Scandal
- How To Become A Lawyer Without Going To School [VIDEO]
- Wendy Williams Makes Shady Comment About Beyonce’s Singing [VIDEO]
- C-Murder Ends Hunger Strike
Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline [PHOTOS]
Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline [PHOTOS]
1. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline1 of 21
2. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline2 of 21
3. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline3 of 21
4. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline4 of 21
5. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline5 of 21
6. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline6 of 21
7. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline7 of 21
8. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline8 of 21
9. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline9 of 21
10. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline10 of 21
11. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline11 of 21
12. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline12 of 21
13. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline13 of 21
14. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline14 of 21
15. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline15 of 21
16. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline16 of 21
17. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline17 of 21
18. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline18 of 21
19. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline19 of 21
20. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline20 of 21
21. Black History Month 2018 Power Of Protest Timeline21 of 21
SOURCE: The New Yorker
SEE ALSO:
Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?
President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression