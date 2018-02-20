Todd Dulaney On Changing His Life By Leaving Pro-Baseball [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Todd Dulaney came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He and Rickey Smiley talked about their love for Todd’s native Chicago. Todd shouts out his church, Living Word Christian Center, and talks about his new single, “Your Great Name.”Todd also explains why he stopped playing pro-baseball with the Mets to live his purpose in ministry, and how freeing that has been for him.
Todd talks about wha he does about missing the sport, and making sure his wife knows about his skills! Plus, Todd shares some words of encouragement; “Prayer works and we can’t slack in it,” he reminds us. “Just keep calling His name.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from the Praise Break on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
