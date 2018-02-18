Julian Morgan “Company” [NEW MUSIC]

7 reads Leave a comment
Julian Morgan wants to know do you want some company? In his new single Morgan is trying to sweep a woman he likes off her feet. The song has a slow R&B vibe, but speeds up a bit when the beat drops.
He talks about how this particular person texts him at night for him to come over. Morgan expresses that he might not spend the night, but wants to fulfill her fantasies and be the man she needs. He might just have a hit on his hands with this sweet song.
