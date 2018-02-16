How Asahd Khaled Is Getting Jordan Brand Money

258 reads Leave a comment
When DJ Khaled became a father to his son, Asahd Khaled the world saw him everywhere. Asahd as a baby was walking on red carpets, doing photo shoots and hanging with all the celebrities. On Instagram, Asahd made a special announcement to fans and the picture is so cute.
He said, “Ok world here I come!! @kidsfootlocker @rookie_usa 🙏🏽🦁👏🏽 @jumpman23 @wethebestmusic.” Asahd is a part of the 1st ever Jordan Kids Collab Apparel. In the photo he is wear a cute Jordan shirt and his gorgeous smile. We are so proud of you Asahd!
RELATED: Asahd Khaled Next To #BreakTheInternet [PHOTOS]
RELATED: DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd Hits Miami Night Club On Sunday For Baby Birthday Bash To Remember [PHOTOS]
RELATED: DJ Khaled Fiancee’s Brother Murdered
DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd On Instagram [PHOTOS]
24 photos Launch gallery
DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd On Instagram [PHOTOS]
1. Don’t ever play yourself…Source:Instagram 1 of 24
2. Elite walker talk.Source:Instagram 2 of 24
3. Everything top secret!Source:Instagram 3 of 24
4. They kick you when you’re down, but wanna kick it when you’re up.Source:Instagram 4 of 24
5. The key is to enjoy life, but they don’t want you to enjoy life.Source:Instagram 5 of 24
6. The key is to always hold your family down.6 of 24
7. Special cloth alert.7 of 24
8. Secure the bag.8 of 24
9. Vibes.9 of 24
10. The key to winning is hard work and patience.10 of 24
11. You can do anything you put your mind to, so don’t ever play yourself.11 of 24
12. A baby’s work never ends.12 of 24
13. Skrt skrrrrt13 of 24
14. Look ma, no hands!14 of 24
15. Got the baddest chick in the game smelling my face.15 of 24
16. We The Best!!16 of 24
17. Grateful debuted at no. 1! Daddy, we did it!17 of 24
18. When the beat drops…18 of 24
19. They didn’t want me to drop my first album at 8 months, so I dropped my first album at 8 months!!19 of 24
20. The key is to never let them see you sweat.20 of 24
21. Fan love.21 of 24
22. Bag secured.22 of 24
23. Asahd for President.23 of 24
24. The key is to keep smiling.24 of 24
