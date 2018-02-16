How Asahd Khaled Is Getting Jordan Brand Money

When DJ Khaled became a father to his son, Asahd Khaled the world saw him everywhere. Asahd as a baby was walking on red carpets, doing photo shoots and hanging with all the celebrities. On Instagram, Asahd made a special announcement to fans and the picture is so cute.

He said, “Ok world here I come!! @kidsfootlocker @rookie_usa 🙏🏽🦁👏🏽 @jumpman23 @wethebestmusic.” Asahd is a part of the 1st ever Jordan Kids Collab Apparel. In the photo he is wear a cute Jordan shirt and his gorgeous smile. We are so proud of you Asahd!

