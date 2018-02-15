Why Blake Griffin’s Ex-Fiancèe Is Suing Him

Blake Griffin might be a great basketball player, but according to reports by The Shade Room he is lacking at parenting. Griffin’s ex-fiancèe, Brynn Cameron recently filed a palimony lawsuit against him because she claims he is not taking care of her or the children.

The two were together for 8 years and have two children together. They were supposed to get married, but Griffin allegedly called it off because she wouldn’t sign a prenup. In the lawsuit, Cameron is claiming that he made promises to support her and her dreams to own an interior design business.

She also claims that Griffin left her for Kendall Jenner. Sources state that Cameron isn’t given any money to support the kids and needs financial support. Her brother has allegedly been providing for the family, but it’s unfair after Griffin signed a $173 million contract. We will keep you updated on this story.

