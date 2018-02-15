T.I. Gives “Black Panther” Tickets To Deserving Families

T.I. continues to put smiles on so many fans faces. During Christmas the rapper paid for toys of single mothers at a local Walmart in Atlanta. With “Black Panther” coming out later this week he wanted to give back to deserving families again.

Me and @Walmart joined efforts to support the community with free tickets for customers to attend an Advance Screening of @MarvelStudios @theblackpanther. We gave away 300 tickets to deserving families yesterday at the Cascade Walmart store. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/S74W8x4Ai9 — T.I. (@Tip) February 13, 2018

On Twitter he made an announcement and said, “Me and @Walmart joined efforts to support the community with free tickets for customers to attend an Advance Screening of @MarvelStudios @theblackpanther. We gave away 300 tickets to deserving families yesterday at the Cascade Walmart store. #BlackPanther.” He isn’t the only celebrity doing amazing things like this.

Octavia Spencer and Ellen DeGeneres are making efforts to ensure that a lot of Black children get to see a superhero that looks like them. After the #BlackPantherChallenge took off on social media and was able to raise money for families to see the film it continues to be successful. We can’t wait to see this film!

