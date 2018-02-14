Entertainment News
Fantasia's Nephew Killed In North Carolina

We are keeping Fantasia and her family in our prayers after her nephew was shot and killed in North Carolina. VIBE reports that he was shot after having an argument inside a complex. Paramedics were called to the scene where they tried to save Tyquan.

 

He was airlifted to Moses Cone Hospital and died later that evening. Fantasia wrote on Instagram, “Ty 😢 Auntie is So Sorry Baby 💔 RIP to my Oldest Nephew Please Pray for his Mother and my Brother @riccobarrino & his Stepdad.” Her brother ,Ricco, during an interview spoke about how devastated the family is.

He also mentioned that he didn’t see him that morning like he wanted to. A man has been taken into police custody and charged with first-degree murder. We will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and prayers.

