Martin Lawrence Reveals The Real Status Of “Martin” Reboot & “Bad Boys III” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Martin Lawrence chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He talks about his upcoming “Lit AF Tour,” which features Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson and many more. Martin confirms that there are some talks happening around getting a reboot of his hit sit-com, and reveals what the status really is on that “Bad Boys III” front.

Martin also reveals which of his characters make him laugh the most, and hilariously reveals that he doesn’t know too much about social media. Plus, Rickey confesses to how nervous he feels to be going on tour with Martin. Check out the player above to hear the whole exclusive interview in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

The Latest:

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Lil Duval, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Tika Sumpter & More! 9 photos Launch gallery PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Lil Duval, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Tika Sumpter & More! 1. Terry Crews strikes a pose on the red carpet at the Fox All-Star Party. Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Whoa! Jennifer Lopez stuns in this leather little black dress at the Fox All-Stars Party. Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Kiefer Sutherland is bringing “24” back for the camera on the Fox All-Star Party red carpet. Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Martin Lawrence makes an appearance in all black everything at the L.A. premiere of “Ride Along.” Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Nick Cannon shows out on his suit and tie ish at the L.A. premiere of “Ride Along.” Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Cheesin’ for a reason! Lil Duval shows some teeth on the red carpet before checkin’ out Kevin Hart and Ice Cube in “Ride Along.” Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. “Ride Along” co-stars Tika Sumpter and Kevin Hart celebrate and share a hug during the movie premiere after party. Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. “How I Met Your Mother” star Alyson Hannigan takes a little time for some R&R, treating herself to a pedicure. Source:Splash 8 of 9 9. Rita Ora touches down in L.A. in style – and with lots of baggage. Source:Splash 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Martin Lawrence Reveals The Real Status Of “Martin” Reboot & “Bad Boys III” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Lil Duval, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Tika Sumpter & More!