Martin Lawrence Reveals The Real Status Of “Martin” Reboot & “Bad Boys III” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Martin Lawrence chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He talks about his upcoming “Lit AF Tour,” which features Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson and many more. Martin confirms that there are some talks happening around getting a reboot of his hit sit-com, and reveals what the status really is on that “Bad Boys III” front.
Martin also reveals which of his characters make him laugh the most, and hilariously reveals that he doesn’t know too much about social media. Plus, Rickey confesses to how nervous he feels to be going on tour with Martin. Check out the player above to hear the whole exclusive interview in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Tisha Campbell-Martin On Working With Martin Lawrence Again [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Martin Lawrence On Why “Martin” Won’t Return, Gives Real Status On “Bad Boys” 3 & 4 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: How “Martin” Served As A Major Platform For Hip-Hop In The 90s [EXCLUSIVE]
