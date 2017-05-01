Mary J. Blige: “I Was Suffering In My Marriage & Nobody Knew” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mary J. Blige talks about her new album, “Strength Of A Woman.” She explains how she came up with the title two years ago, after returning home from London, where she was creating her last album. She discusses how the trials of the last five years of her life- “fighting for my life and fighting for her marriage” really defined the concept of a strong woman for her in a very personal way.

Mary also talks about losing friends, being told that her fanbase was tired of her, and almost making the decision to step away from making music. Plus, Rickey Smiley takes a moment to shower Mary with love and appreciation, with a touching message about how much he and the rest of the morning show are rooting for her and her Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

