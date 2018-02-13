We are only a couple months away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Bossip reports that there have been a lot of rumors circulating about who will perform for the special event. Sources say, “Beyonce’s planning a very special, surprise performance for the newlyweds.”
If sources are correct President Obama will be in attendance as well as Beyoncè. The wedding will take place on May 19th and we can’t wait to see what happens. Mark your calendars because the big day is approaching fast!
RELATED: Does Beyonce Owe Her Success To Being Light-Skinned? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Mathew Knowles Hints Light Skin Helped Beyoncé’s Success [POLL]
RELATED: Cardi B Is Down To Perform For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle At Their Royal Wedding [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- The Secret Behind Gladys Knight’s Youthful Look
- Is Beyoncè Performing At The Royal Wedding?
- Uber Driver Allegedly Assaulted By Passenger For Playing Gospel Music
- Praise Break: Be Encouraged By Mary J. Blige [EXCLUSIVE]
- Did Black Tony Overdose? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Gary With Da Tea Admitted To Drinking Toilet Water In Jail [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Man Demands Parent Pay For Passing A Cold To His Grandkid [EXCLUSIVE]
- Tips For Women On Reducing Risk Of Assault Or Abduction [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Watch Xscape’s Full Interview On “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Jess Hilarious, Issa Rae Among Winners At First Annual BET Social Awards [EXCLUSIVE]