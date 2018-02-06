Mathew Knowles Hints Light Skin Helped Beyoncé’s Success

Mathew Knowles believes that colorism has played a part in Beyoncé‘s success.

Beyoncé has been dominating the music industry for over 20 years–both as part of Destiny’s Child and on her own. However, TMZ.com reports he mused that talent alone was not enough to get her to the top of the industry as he discussed his book, Racism From The Eyes Of A Child, with Ebony.

While talking about race in the music business, he implied that light skin women have an easier time finding success. When listing women who have benefitted from light skin privilege, he counted Bey among their number.

“When it comes to Black females, who are the people who get their music played on pop radio?” he questioned. “Mariah Carey, Rihanna, the female rapper Nicki Minaj, my kids.”

This is the second time in as many weeks that Mathew has been in the news for his statements about race. Last week, he admitted that he approached his ex-wife Tina Knowles because he thought she was White on first glance.

