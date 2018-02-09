Praise Break: Anthony Brown “Trust In You” [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Praise Break, check out the powerful song by Anthony Brown, “Trust In You.” Click on the audio player above to listen in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

The Latest:

