Toya Wright Welcomes Her Baby Girl

Congratulations is in order for Toya Wright! She confirmed on her Instagram account that she welcomed a baby girl named, Reign Ryan Rushing. In the picture Wright was holding the bottom of her foot.
Earlier that day Reginae Carter posted a screenshot of a conversation between her and her mother saying, “Today may be your last day as the only child but u will always be my baby,” it reads. “I love u forever. Now it’s time for double the fun, double the love and double the blessings with my 2 girls! Reginae’ & Reign.” Enjoy your new baby girl Toya Wright!
