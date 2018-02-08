Entertainment News
Keyshia Cole Leaves “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 4 hours ago
MTV TRL Presents Sabrina Carpenter & Keyshia Cole

Source: MTV/TRL / Getty

Looks like Keyshia Cole isn’t here for the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” life. The Jasmine Brand reports that the R&B singer will not return to the reality show. When fans found out that Cole was going to be on the show they didn’t know what to think.

Cole promoted her new album, talked about her life with ex-husband, Daniel “Boobie” Gibson and how she is raising her son while on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.” Sources aren’t sure why she’s leaving but some say there are conflicting issues. We look forward to seeing what Keyshia Cole does in the future.

