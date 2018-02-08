Looks like Keyshia Cole isn’t here for the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” life. The Jasmine Brand reports that the R&B singer will not return to the reality show. When fans found out that Cole was going to be on the show they didn’t know what to think.

Follow @TheRSMS

Cole promoted her new album, talked about her life with ex-husband, Daniel “Boobie” Gibson and how she is raising her son while on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.” Sources aren’t sure why she’s leaving but some say there are conflicting issues. We look forward to seeing what Keyshia Cole does in the future.

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Reveals Why She Cried Herself To Sleep Recently [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole On Cardi B & The Challenge Of Following Up After Your First Hit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Addresses Rumors Of Her Ex-Husband Asking For Spousal Support [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS) 14 photos Launch gallery 14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS) 1. A fresh-faced Keyshia hit the scene in 2003. Source:Getty 1 of 14 2. Hey, young girl. Source:Getty 2 of 14 3. In her early music days, Keyshia worked heavily with an up and coming Kanye West. Source:Getty 3 of 14 4. Young Keyshia Cole rocked red hair back in ’05. Source:Getty 4 of 14 5. She stayed true to her ‘around the way girl’ persona. Source:Getty 5 of 14 6. Upgrade! Source:Getty 6 of 14 7. Glam girl back when she was BFFs with Paris Hilton. Source:Getty 7 of 14 8. Grammy goddess in all black. Source:Getty 8 of 14 9. In 2007, Keyshia promoted her sophomore album on TRL. Source:Getty 9 of 14 10. The songstress shined in yellow back in 2009. Source:Getty 10 of 14 11. Cutie on the carpet in 2014. Source:Getty 11 of 14 12. Grown Up Keyshia. Source:Getty 12 of 14 13. She can still mix hood & chic. Source:Getty 13 of 14 14. Now she’s building a brand. Source:Getty 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Keyshia Cole Leaves “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” 14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)