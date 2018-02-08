Looks like Keyshia Cole isn’t here for the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” life. The Jasmine Brand reports that the R&B singer will not return to the reality show. When fans found out that Cole was going to be on the show they didn’t know what to think.
Cole promoted her new album, talked about her life with ex-husband, Daniel “Boobie” Gibson and how she is raising her son while on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.” Sources aren’t sure why she’s leaving but some say there are conflicting issues. We look forward to seeing what Keyshia Cole does in the future.
RELATED: Keyshia Cole Reveals Why She Cried Herself To Sleep Recently [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Keyshia Cole On Cardi B & The Challenge Of Following Up After Your First Hit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Keyshia Cole Addresses Rumors Of Her Ex-Husband Asking For Spousal Support [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Why Kris Jenner Banned The Kardashian Family From Ever Appearing On “The Wendy Williams Show”
- Lonzo Ball Expecting A Baby
- How Cardi B Got Herself Caught Up In Gang Beef [EXCLUSIVE]
- T-Pain Told His Side Of The Quincy Jones Tribute Album Story [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Kylie Jenner Broke Girl Code To Get With Travis Scott [EXCLUSIVE]
- Keyshia Cole Leaves “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood”
- Jeff Johnson Explains Why That Quincy Jones Interview Is Required Reading [EXCLUSIVE]
- Xscape Shares Touching Stories Of Their Kids Reactions To Seeing Them Perform [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Kevin Hart’s Animated Series “Lil Kev” Picked Up By FOX
- Will Smith’s Ode To Jaden [VIDEO]