Say what you want about Quincy Jones, but he isn’t a liar.
In an explosive interview with Vulture, Quincy revealed he dated Ivanka Trump (she is 48 years younger than him), Michael Jackson lied about having a skin disease, claimed Cyndi Lauper was a high-maintenance diva recording 1984’s “We Are The World” and that he knows the real person who killed JFK. Another shocking revelation was about two-time Oscar winner Marlon Brando. Quincy said, “Marlon Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his ass off. He was the most charming m*therf*cker you ever met. He’d f*ck anything. Anything! He’d f*ck a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.” The interviewer asked how did Quincy knew this info and music icon responded with, “Come on, man. He did not give a f*ck!”
For some people, this was hard to believe. Is Quincy Jones, 84, just telling stories like your old uncle at the cookout? Nope. Richard Pryor’s widow confirmed the news to TMZ. “Jennifer tells TMZ … Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments. She says the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends, and documented it extensively in diaries. Jennifer says she’ll publish them later this year.” The site also added, “As for Richard hooking up with Brando — she says, ‘It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.’”
Fascinating.
Well, Marlon certainly had good taste. A literary genius (Baldwin), a comedy icon (Richard Pryor) and a musical legend (Marvin Gaye). If this is all true, Marlon was certainly an expert at the swirl. In case you are wondering, Marlon Brando died at the age of 80 in 2004. Richard Pryor died at the age of 65 in 2005.
Watch the clip below of Pryor roasting Paul Mooney with some interesting “gay” jokes.
The Latest:
- Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He Got Between The Sheets With Marlon Brando
- Is Eric Holder Going To Run For President In 2020?
- How Meek Mill Celebrated The Philadelphia Eagles Winning The Super Bowl
- Donald Trump Caught During Embarrassing Hair Moment [VIDEO]
- Black Tony Says He’s Been Set Up & He Needs Animal Control [EXCLUSIVE]
- Mo’Nique Claps Back At Gary Owen
- Is It Ridiculous For Jennifer Hudson To Request “Work Diary” From Ex? [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Joey Badass Put A Dope Spin On Prince’s “When Doves Cry” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets In Trouble With A Woman’s Protective Granddaughter [EXCLUSIVE]
- Gary With Da Tea Tells Rickey Smiley That He’s Taking Piano Lessons! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Erica Garner, 27Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. LeRoy Frasier, 80Source:Getty 2 of 24
3. Don Hogan Charles, 79Source:Getty 3 of 24
4. Combat Jack, 48Source:Getty 4 of 24
5. Mamie Johnson, 82Source:Getty 5 of 24
6. Della Reese, 86Source:Splash News 6 of 24
7. Simeon Booker, 99Source:Getty 7 of 24
8. David Cassidy, 67Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. Fats Domino, 89Source:Getty 9 of 24
10. Robert Guillaume, 89Source:Getty 10 of 24
11. Tom Petty, 66Source:Getty 11 of 24
12. Bernie Casey, 78Source:Getty 12 of 24
13. Jim Vance, 75Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53Source:Getty 14 of 24
15. Charlie Murphy, 57Source:Getty 15 of 24
16. Chuck Berry, 90Source:Getty 16 of 24
17. James Cotton, 81Source:Getty 17 of 24
18. Joni Sledge, 60Source:Getty 18 of 24
19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73Source:Getty 19 of 24
20. Al Jarreau, 76Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80Source:Getty 21 of 24
22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43Source:Getty 22 of 24
23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63Source:Getty 23 of 24
24. Roy Innis, 82Source:Getty 24 of 24
SEE ALSO:
Actress Tina Fey Slams College-Educated White Women Who Voted For Trump
Women Plan March On Washington To Protest Trump Election